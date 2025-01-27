Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 144 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.02.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $234.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $236.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

