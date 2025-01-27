Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ready Capital worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RC. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 64.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RC opened at $6.82 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.67%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

