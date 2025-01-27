Mutual Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,586.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.95 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

