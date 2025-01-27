Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,811 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 856.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $106,990,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after acquiring an additional 593,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 42.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $136,874,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $131.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

