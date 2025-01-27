Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,725 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in RPM International by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $459,611.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,315.44. This trade represents a 23.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $80,469.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,017.22. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

RPM stock opened at $126.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.79. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

