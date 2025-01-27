Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,548,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

NYSE DOC opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

