Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

