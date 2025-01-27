Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in Chart Industries by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

GTLS opened at $218.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

