Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,932 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

