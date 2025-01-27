Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of American Water Works worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,503,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,280,000 after buying an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,163,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,354,000 after purchasing an additional 143,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1,131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average of $136.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.