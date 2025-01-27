Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6,436.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Pure Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares in the company, valued at $479,611,127.10. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.87, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

