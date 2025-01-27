Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TM opened at $186.71 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average is $181.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

