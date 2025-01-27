Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,611,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,945,000 after acquiring an additional 941,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 25,444 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 44.36 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.57. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RWT

Redwood Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.