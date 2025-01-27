Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,885 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3,354.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 667.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 875.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.