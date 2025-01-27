Brighton Jones LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,393,000 after buying an additional 281,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,868,000 after acquiring an additional 169,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $157.52 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.