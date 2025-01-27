Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cummins by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $367.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.00 and a 1 year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 21.92 EPS for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

