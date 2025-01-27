Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,357.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $110.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

