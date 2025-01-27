Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Reduced by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.01 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

