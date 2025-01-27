Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $453,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $191.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $181.99 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $258.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

