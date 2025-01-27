Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hanesbrands
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.