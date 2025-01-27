Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,761,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 707,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 575,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $115.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $141.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

