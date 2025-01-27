Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average of $174.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.