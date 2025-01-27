Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $184.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.16.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.