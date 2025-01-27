SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,341.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,063.53 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,280.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,309.38.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

