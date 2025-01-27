Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 373.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,818,000 after acquiring an additional 185,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,948,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Up 1.8 %

SOLV stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.