Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Veritas upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.02.

NYSE CNI opened at $105.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

