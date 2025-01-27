GoalVest Advisory LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $264.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $170.90 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The stock has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

