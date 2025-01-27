Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,831 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after buying an additional 2,276,986 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,393,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,113,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 895,917 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 615,118 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

