Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 425.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 340,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.20 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.