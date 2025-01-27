Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,077,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,890,000 after buying an additional 1,484,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 540,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.2% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,225,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,376,000 after purchasing an additional 223,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK opened at $13.43 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.36%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.