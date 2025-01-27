Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 83,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $197.27 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.51 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

