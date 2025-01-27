Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Holdings Cut by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 218.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,047 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $52.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.