Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on K. BNP Paribas cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $81.87 on Monday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $9,280,077.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,805,654.75. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 916,664 shares of company stock valued at $74,339,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.