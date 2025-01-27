Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 135.40 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 140.20 ($1.75). 7,155,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,069,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.89).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,557.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.56.

Insider Activity at Alphawave IP Group

In other news, insider John Lofton Holt purchased 415,416 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £95,545.68 ($119,074.88). 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphawave IP Group

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

Further Reading

