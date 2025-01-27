Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Down 16.5% – Here’s Why

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report) dropped 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.44 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.86 ($0.62). Approximately 1,832,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 905,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.75 ($0.74).

Siemens Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

See Also

