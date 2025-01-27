Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $383.95 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,951 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $383,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,541,000 after purchasing an additional 325,420 shares during the last quarter. OV Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.44.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $202.29. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day moving average is $173.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

