12,684 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 334,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 5,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KE by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

KE Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.