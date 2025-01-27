Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $110.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

