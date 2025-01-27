Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 8,822,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 31,922,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Down 8.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

