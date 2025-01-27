Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Trading Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Approximately 112,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,461,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Ajax Resources Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.01. The company has a market cap of £1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Ajax Resources

In other news, insider Richard Heywood purchased 458,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £13,764.90 ($17,154.66). 63.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

