Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Trading Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Approximately 112,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,461,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Ajax Resources Trading Down 13.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.01. The company has a market cap of £1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.28.
Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Ajax Resources
Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ajax Resources
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Ajax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.