Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $231.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.77.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

