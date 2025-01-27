Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,547 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $83.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.