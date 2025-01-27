Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 498.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 28.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $182.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.35 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

