SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 347.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,753,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $150,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,187.04. This trade represents a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $98.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

