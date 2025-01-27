United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,067.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $790.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $771.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $767.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.48 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.73.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

