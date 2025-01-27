Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 1,512.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NLR stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $97.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.