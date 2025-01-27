Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 1,512.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NLR stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $97.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96.
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Profile
The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
