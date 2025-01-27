Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $112.37 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $847.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

