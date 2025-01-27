Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

OCSL stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 305.56%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.