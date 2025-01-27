First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 178,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 137,946 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,008,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 512,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 65,677 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

