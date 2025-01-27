Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,210 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,012,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 714,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 173.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90,514 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAU stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.